Midwest Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.4% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.13. 189,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,267,572. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $185.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.