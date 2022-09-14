MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

MIND Technology stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,076. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $72,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,569.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,650.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,696 shares of company stock valued at $196,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

