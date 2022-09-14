MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIND Technology Price Performance

Shares of MIND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,076. The company has a market cap of $9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.00.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $56,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter H. Blum bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 41,696 shares of company stock worth $196,637. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.