Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 7.7 %

NERV opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. As a group, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.