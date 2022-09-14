Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,667,365 Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667,365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 71.60% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $94,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 122,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMBD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 10,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537. Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

