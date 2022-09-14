Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,093,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $99,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Starbucks stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.36. 1,147,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,289,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day moving average is $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

