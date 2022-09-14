Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,556 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $68,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. 2,480,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.