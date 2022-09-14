Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $115.33 Million Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,057,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,147 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $115,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Upstart by 542.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 125,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,231,596. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.33. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,364 shares of company stock worth $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

