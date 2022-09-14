Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 116,878 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,878 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 2.59% of Livent worth $109,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $88,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 132,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,337. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTHM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.85.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

