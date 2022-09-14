Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 606,467 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,470,430 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 606,467 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $122,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 280.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,627,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 861,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,229,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

