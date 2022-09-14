Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 460.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MITSY traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $448.00. 4,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $368.00 and a 12 month high of $577.00.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

