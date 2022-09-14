Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.21 and last traded at $138.65. 64,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,487,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.08.

Moderna Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,750.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,163,584.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,048 shares of company stock worth $94,791,642. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 90.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 176,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Moderna by 30.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moderna by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,955,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

