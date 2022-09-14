Mondi (LON:MNDI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,493.30

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,493.30 ($18.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,525 ($18.43). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,512.50 ($18.28), with a volume of 723,435 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNDI. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,865 ($22.54) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,859 ($22.46) to GBX 1,868 ($22.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 687.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,500.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,493.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a €0.22 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

