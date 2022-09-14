Morgan Stanley Boosts Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $17.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $335.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

