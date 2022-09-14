Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 632.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
MSD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,096. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
