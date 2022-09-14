Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 632.4% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $6.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,096. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $9.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

