Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Short Interest Down 94.6% in August

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,731. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter worth $976,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter worth $861,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

