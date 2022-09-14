Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Shares Down 1.9%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 77,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 197,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Mountain Province Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$111.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.