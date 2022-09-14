Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.76

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.76 and last traded at $30.12, with a volume of 1770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Movado Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $671.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Movado Group by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 481,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,847,000 after buying an additional 76,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

