MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTUAY traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. 21,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of $82.05 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.35.

MTUAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.67.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

