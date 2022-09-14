NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
