NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

About NantHealth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NH. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at about $665,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

