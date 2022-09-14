National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) PT Lowered to $42.00

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.12% from the company’s current price.

National Beverage Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of FIZZ opened at $42.91 on Monday. National Beverage has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.87.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). National Beverage had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $594,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

