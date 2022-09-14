Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Natuzzi has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

