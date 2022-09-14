Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Short Interest Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,300 shares, an increase of 319.9% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NAVB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.26. 505,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,287. The company has a market cap of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.73. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 116.36% and a negative net margin of 1,557.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.