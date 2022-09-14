Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.40

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and traded as high as $12.26. Navigator shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 93,612 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Navigator from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navigator in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Navigator Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $916.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.80 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Navigator ( NYSE:NVGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Navigator had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 13,499 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navigator by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Navigator by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 512,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Navigator by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

