Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neometals Trading Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS RRSSF traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of 0.97. Neometals has a twelve month low of 0.57 and a twelve month high of 1.50.

About Neometals

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

