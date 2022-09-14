Nerve Finance (NRV) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nerve Finance (NRV) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Nerve Finance has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $290,034.79 and approximately $186,259.00 worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

Nerve Finance’s launch date was March 3rd, 2021. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance. The official website for Nerve Finance is nerve.fi.

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) designed for low-slippage trading of stablecoins and other pegged assets. Nerve launched its signature 3Pool with a basket of dollar-pegged stablecoins consisting of BUSD, USDT and USDC. The protocol has since established an fUSDT metapool and pegged BTC and ETH pools in service of its cross-chain Nerve Bridge, as well as an rUSD metapool in collaboration with Ramp DeFi and a UST metapool in collaboration with Terra. More pools are constantly in development, and projects are welcome to apply to develop a metapool with Nerve through the BUIDL program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

