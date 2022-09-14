Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $742.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 385,499 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.6% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $742,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.72.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 46.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

