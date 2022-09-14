Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $476,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EPD opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

