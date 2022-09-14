Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 570,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,397 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,594,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 5.9 %

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

