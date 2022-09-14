Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 410,770 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,478,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 410,770 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.48% of Motorola Solutions worth $600,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $437,475,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,891,960,000 after purchasing an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,185,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,831 shares of company stock valued at $53,887,298. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

