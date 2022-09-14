New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Price Performance

Shares of GBR stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.40. New Concept Energy has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a net margin of 59.15% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

