New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

New Mountain Finance Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

