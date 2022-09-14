Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.37 billion-$9.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.89 billion. Newell Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.51 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

