NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY cut its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter worth $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.60. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

