NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Trading 4.8% Higher

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46. 7,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,317,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.73 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

