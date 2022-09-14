Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $121,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 93.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 222.6% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 5,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $423.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,108. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

