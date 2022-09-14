Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525,319 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies makes up about 2.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $842,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,807. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

