Ninety One UK Ltd Has $240.96 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,508 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.74% of Rockwell Automation worth $240,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 36.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 12,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.04. The company had a trading volume of 15,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,102. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.