Ninety One UK Ltd Has $325.62 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,910,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,357 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.38% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $325,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 61,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.57. 17,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.80 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.