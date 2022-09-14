Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 2,706,942 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,274,224 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706,942 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.94% of eBay worth $302,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 188,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,965. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 209.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on eBay to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

