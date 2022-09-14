Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 111,449 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 111,449 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 1.20% of Lear worth $102,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Lear by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,567 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lear by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lear stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $139.39. 3,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,654. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Cowen boosted their target price on Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.93.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

