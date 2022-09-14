Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 179,227 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,227 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.38% of TransUnion worth $275,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TransUnion by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransUnion Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NYSE:TRU traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.20. 51,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $121.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

