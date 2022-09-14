NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

NNGRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NN Group from €56.50 ($57.65) to €59.80 ($61.02) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a current ratio of 23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.37. NN Group has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

NN Group Cuts Dividend

NN Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.3865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%.

(Get Rating)

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.