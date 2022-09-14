Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PM opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

