Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,208 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852,666 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 1.0 %

INTC stock opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.