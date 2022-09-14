Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.05. 787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Novanta by 227.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth $192,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

