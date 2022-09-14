Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after buying an additional 486,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after buying an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.40. 50,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,823. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

