Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.78 and last traded at $128.74. 17,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,882,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 9.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.