Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.78 and last traded at $128.74. 17,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,882,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.10.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.
The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74.
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
