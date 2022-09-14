Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Holdings Decreased by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NTR traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. The company had a trading volume of 119,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,288. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

