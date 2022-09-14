O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.06 on Friday. O2Micro International has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

